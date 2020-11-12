

The Ministry of Health will today receive the first batch of the 38 ambulances it has procured to boost emergency medical services in the country.

The ambulances procured at a cost of shs 11billion were purchased using the funds appropriated by government under the COVID-19 supplementary budget.

The ministry spokesperson Emmanuel Ainebyona says the first batch of 15 ambulances will be received today by the permanent secretary Diana Atwiine.

The second batch of 18 ambulances is also on its way from Mombasa.

Ainebyona adds that the third batch of 5 ambulances which are type C (2 road intensive Care ambulances and 3 water boat ambulances) will arrive in the first week of December.

The ambulances are expected to be placed at regional Call and dispatch centers to enable quick and timely evacuations of patients in-need of emergency medical services.

Earlier, the government purchased 10 ambulances for the Red Cross to be able to respond to all medical emergency needs along the major highways in Uganda.