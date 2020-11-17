Surgeons have successfully separated conjoined twins at Mulago specialized hospital.

The ministry of health permanent secretary, Dr Diana Atwine who has thanked the team of specialists says the surgery took 20 hours.

According to Dr Atwine, this is a great milestone as the government strives to ensure excellence in specialized health care.

The ministry spokesperson Emmanuel Ainebyona says the surgeons will give details of the operation later this afternoon.

Conjoined twins are two babies who are born physically connected to each other. They develop when an early embryo only partially separates to form two individuals.

Although two fetuses will develop from this embryo, they will remain physically connected, most often at the chest, abdomen or pelvis.