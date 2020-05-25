BY ISAAC OTWII

Lira District has registered increased in malaria cases due to heavy rains currently being experienced across the country.

Since January 2020, two pregnant women have died while four others have suffered miscarriage, the district malaria focal point person, Mr Rashid Mwesigye Etwop, said.

From January to March, the malaria prevalence in Lira was at 6.7 per cent but now it is standing at 28.4 per cent, according to data from the district health department.

Mr Etwop further said the situation is made worst by Covid-19 lockdown that has affected their major malaria intervention, Indoor Residual Spray (IRS) programme.

He warned that without IRS intervention, many households will become unproductive because they will spend more time treating the illness.

IRS is a standardised and well-established control method for mosquitoes.

It has been used widely in Asia, the Pacific and Latin America, while in Africa its use has been more limited to the margins of malaria distribution in southern Africa and to epidemic-prone countries often at higher altitudes.

According to Malaria Consortium, IRS can kill a mosquito any time it enters a house for a blood meal, which it typically does every 2-3 days.