Two medical workers, a lead nurse and a medical officer attached to the Covid-19 treatment center at Lira Regional referral hospital have tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the president of the Uganda Medical Association, Dr Richard Idro, the two, the nurse has been transferred to Entebbe grade B hospital and last evening the Medical officer was transferred to Mulago hospital.

He says the duo are in stable condition.

Lira referral hospital (Lira RRH) currently has 21 COVID-19 patients in admission.

Dr Idro has now appealed to the ministry of health to send additional staff to the hospital to support the workers on ground.

Uganda as of today had covdid19 cases jump to 413 after 84 new cases were confirmed on Saturday.

The country has 72 recoveries with no deaths.