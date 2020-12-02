The Uganda AIDS Commission has lamented over an annual funding shortfall of about USD100M that has greatly limited their HIV/AIDS interventions.

Nelson Musoba, the Commission’s Director-General says annually they require about USD600M with priority given to Antiretroviral Therapy for patients to continue with their medication.

He, however, tells KFM that interventions like the adequate supply of condoms, HIV testing along appropriate messaging are still lacking due to limited funding.

Uganda yesterday joined the world to commemorate AIDS day with renewed calls to end stigma and discrimination.