By Tony Abet

Uganda has registered a 22% reduction in new Covid-19 cases in the past three weeks.

According to government statistics, the country recorded a total of 2,813 cases from September 28th to October 18th, which is 1,188 cases below the 4,001 cases reported in the previous three weeks of September 7th to 27th.

The figures indicate that the country registered its highest number of Covid-19 cases between September 14th and 20th, where a total of 1,490 cases were reported in just 7 days.

Prof Freddie Ssengooba, a public health expert at Makerere University attributes the decline to the alteration of the objective of Covid-19 testing in the country.