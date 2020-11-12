

Health experts in Uganda say recent reports indicating that a new Covid-19 vaccine that is 90% effective in stopping coronavirus infection is raising hope that the pandemic will end soon.

The vaccine has been developed by a United States-based Pfizer and a German company, BioNTech.

According to Dr Bruce Kirenga, the director of Makerere University Lung Institute which is also treating Covid-19 patients, the news about the Pfizer vaccine has lifted hopes among experts.

However, questions on safety, number of dosages that recipients will have to get and whether people in poor countries will have timely access, have remained big concerns to experts.