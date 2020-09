Uganda’s COVID-19 death toll has risen to 60.

This comes after Ministry of health announced the COVID-19 results yesterday and revealed two new COVID-19 deaths.

”2 new COVID-19 deaths registered. Total COVID-19 deaths are now 60,” read a tweet from the ministry.

The new deaths are from Soroti and Mbale . Uganda currently has 5,266 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 2,404 recoveries.