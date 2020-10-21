

By Benjamin Jumbe

The U.S. Embassy in Uganda has developed a “COVID-19 Resource Toolkit” in collaboration with Uganda’s Ministry of Health and other partners.

The tool kit which includes links to videos, public service announcements in various languages, posters and other information on COVID-19 and other health-related information is to expand access to such resources across the Ugandan society.

The U.S. Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Christopher Krafft said the more people get to know how to keep themselves and their families safe, know the appropriate symptoms to look for, and know how to seek for the care and treatment they need, the greater the success in beating COVID-19 together.

He asks community leaders in Uganda to take the COVID-19 communications resources in this toolkit; and utilize, implement, and most importantly share them as extensively as possible.