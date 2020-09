The Organization of Uganda Young people living with HIV/AIDS has asked the government to put in place a special program to address issues affecting youth working in the country’s informal sector.

The organisation’s Executive Director Kuraish Mubiru says the COVID-19 induced lockdown has left many of them languishing without jobs or income to sustain their lives.

He asks government to come up with a special program to help their community recover through such things as access to soft loans.