By Ruth Anderah

The case filed by Arnold Anthony Mukose challenging the manner in which Bank of Uganda (BOU) appointed Dr. Twinemanzi Tumubweine as Director supervision commercial banks has been pushed to June 1st.

In the suit filed before the High Court Civil Division Musoke also accuses the Attorney General of Uganda of offering wrong advice regarding the appointment and the incompetence of the director.

The case has been adjourned by Justice Philip Odoki who also ordered the Bank of Uganda to produce its witness, one Agnes Mugisha to be cross-examined.

The order comes after Musoke, through his lawyers led by Peter Walubiri asked the court to allow them to cross-examine the witness because he believes, the witness affidavit has a lot of wanting issues.

Musoke wants the court to declare that the Director was illegally appointed, a permanent injunction restraining BOU from illegal outsourcing of human resource, also declare that the advice by AG was illegal, irrational, null, and void.