By Benjamin Jumbe

The Judiciary is today set to start the exercise of handling election petitions from the 14 January general polls.

A total of 155 petitions at both parliamentary and local council level were filed with 32 judges appointed to handle them.

The judiciary spokesperson Jameson Karemani is now asking parties in the cases to avoid crowing the court premises but plan to only appear when they are served with hearing notices after the judges settle at their stations.

He however adds that adequate measures have been put in place to ensure compliance with the COVID 19 SOPs during the hearing of the cases.