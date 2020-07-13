

Hearing of an application filed by veteran journalist Joseph Kabuleta in which he seeks to halt the 2021 scientific elections has flopped.

This is after Patrick Kandeebe, the lawyer representing the Electoral Commission raised a preliminary objection saying Kabuleeta’s case was filed pre-maturely.

Kandeebe has told court that the applicant has to first raise his complaint before the Electoral Commission before seeking court’s intervention.

The judge has now ordered the Electoral Commission to file its objection to the application in writing and serve the parties before August 14th 2020.

Kabuleeta, through his lawyers of Walyemera and Company Advocates wants court to order the electoral body to recall the guidelines and election roadmap it issued on June 16th 2020.