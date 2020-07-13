

The hearing of an application filed by veteran journalist Joseph Kabuleeta seeking to halt the 2021 scientific elections is expected to kick off today.

In his suit before the High Court Civil Division Kabuleeta wants court to halt the on-going electoral process until such a time that nation -wide consultations are made regarding citizens’ views on proposed “scientific campaigns” by contesting candidates.

Kabuleeta also wants court to compel the state to declare a state of emergency and postpone next year’s elections in order to enable citizens express their free will and consent on how they should be governed.