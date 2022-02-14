By Ruth Anderah

The court of appeal is today expected to commence the hearing of 81 election petitions.

The Court’s Registrar, Susan Kanyange, says she is leading a team of the Court’s four Registrars who include Dr Alex Mushabe Karocho, Lillian Bucyana and Henry Twinomuhwezi to ensure that conferencing for these cases is handled in a timely manner.

Conferencing is where lawyers of both parties agree on issues to be determined by court before the case file is forwarded to a panel of three justices for hearing.

Kanyange adds that the plan is to ensure that this process is concluded within 21 days before actual hearings take off.

Among the petitions to be handled on day one of the conferencing is an appeal filed by Julius Galisonga, challenging the decision of the High Court to dismiss his election petition against the incumbent MP Abdul Katuntu for allegedly orchestrating electoral irregularities, which affected the outcome of the Bugweri county parliamentary poll results.

Other cases to be handled include that of Bagala Joyce Ntwantwa against her opponent, Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Nabakooba Judith.