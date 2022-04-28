By Ritah Kemigisa

The Executive Director, Uganda Heart Institute (UHI), Dr.John Omagino, has asked law makers to expedite the probe into the Nakawa-Naguru land to facilitate the acquisition of the Institute’s land.

The Institute was allocated 10 acres out of the 86 acres of the Naguru-Nakawa land.

While meeting Members of Parliament’s National Economy committee who were touring the proposed site yesterday, Omagino revealed that in two years, a flagship hospital will be ready and is expected to conduct 5,000 heart surgeries yearly.

According to Omagino, for each patient sent abroad, they spend USD 15,000 and on top of that, they are supporting those countries to build their capacities and improve their research and not Uganda.

It is against this background that he asked the lawmakers to support a request of 73 million USD for the proposed construction of the Institute in Naguru-Nakawa.

Omagino said the current space at Mulago which the Institute is using does not give it room for expansion.