By Robert Muhereza

The Uganda Wildlife Authority officials in Queen Elizabeth National park have deployed staff to fight poaching that has worsened during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

The Queen Elizabeth National Park area conservation manager Pontius Ezuma revealed this shortly after a group of local residents of Kihiihi Sub County in Kanungu district were arrested for killing a one-month-old buffalo calf that was hit by a trap that had been laid for its mother.

The poachers had laid traps near our Bukorwe sector headquarters in Kihiihi sub-county Kanungu district.

Ezuma says their patrol team quickly responded to the loud noise from the mother buffalo crying for its calf and they arrested one of the poachers while others managed to escape.

The police spokesman for Kigezi region Elly Maate says the arrested poacher led the team to where the traps and nets were laid before they were recovered and later presented to the police in Kihiihi police station as exhibits.