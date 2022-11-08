By Barbra Nalweyiso

Heavy rains that rocked some parts of the country this morning disrupted the start of the Primary Leaving Examinations – PLE in Mubende district.

According to the head teachers of the schools we managed to move to in Mubende district including Kasenyi primary school, Mubende Tiger primary school, and Mubende St. Joseph primary school, the candidates started their exams late contrary to the UNEB timetable.

At Kasenyi church of Uganda primary school, the examinations started at 9:50 am while at St Joseph primary school, they started at 9:30 am. Mubende Tiger primary school exams started at 10:15 am while at Kasana public school, exams started at twenty-five minutes past ten (10:25 am).

Ms. Samalie Namata the head teacher of Kasenyi primary school said the rain disorganised them, explaining that that though the exams reached in time, they could not start the exams as some of the candidates were not at school due to the heavy downpour.

“We are grateful for the government that it provided vehicles to transport candidates and invigilators nevertheless, there are some who have not been able to access the transport like one of my invigilators who is from Bulisa church of Uganda primary school started walking at half past six, unfortunately, rain caught her on the way, she couldn’t stop and had to move in the heavy downpour regrettably she reached very late for exams,” she said

Unlike other centres where the UNICEF vans transported candidates up to their respective schools, at Kasaana public primary school, the teachers were forced to use boda boda motorcycles to ferry the candidates.

However, Ms. Mariam Nanteza, the head teacher of Mubende Tiger primary school revealed that 11 candidates out of 224 who registered for their PLE missed the exams.

“At Mubende Tiger primary school, eleven children have missed their exams although we tried very much to seduce them to come for the exams they couldn’t,” Nanteza said.