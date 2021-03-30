By Damali Mukhaye

The heavy downpour that started very early in the morning has disrupted PLE that was supposed to start at 9 am in the morning.

The spokesperson of Uneb Jenipher Kalule says that they managed to deliver papers to most of the examination centres despite the disruptions from the rain.

She admitted that there were of course some delays, but most centres were able to start by 10 am.

Meanwhile, she says there are also some districts like Kiboko, Arua, where they was no rain, so exams started on time there.