Police have recovered two dead bodies along Nakivubo Channel at Clock Tower near Total fuel station, today after the afternoon down power.

Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson Patrick Onyango says the two bodies were carried by flood water from different places.

One of the bodies is a female juvenile aged 12 years, identified as Alyera Namazzi, a resident of Nsambya Kitooro, Makindye Division, and Kampala Capital City.

The other body is a male adult, yet to be identified.

The public has been urged to be careful while moving in this rainy season.