Police have issued a traffic alert to motorists following the Tuesday morning downpour.

In a brief statement, police have informed road users that water levels along Jinja Road specifically at Namanve and Banda are increasing thus affecting the swift traffic flow.

This particular spot at Banda was recently rehabilitated by the city authority. The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has since unveiled a mega plan to rehabilitate over 30 city roads and drainages this year.

“This is to inform all road users that water levels along Jinja Road specifically at Namanve and

Banda are increasing thus affecting the swift traffic flow,” Police tweeted on Tuesday morning.

At least 70km of the city roads are set to be reconstructed in the new phase. The KCCA executive director, Dorothy Kisaka has since noted that the works would be done with modern technologies and would last for 15 to 20 years.

However, there has been so much discussion on the unit cost per kilometre of roads in the country, with authorities arguing that the costs are driven by market dynamics while some critics cite syndicated corruption in the procurement sector as among the factors.