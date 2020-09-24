

By Benjamin Jumbe

Atleast 400 people have been left homeless after heavy rains with hailstorm destroyed crops and houses in Rubuguri sub-county, Kisoro district.

This happened during an afternoon heavy downpour that affected several villages including Rushaga, Higabiro, and Kasheija leaving over 65 households with over 445 people affected.

The Uganda Red cross branch manager for Kisoro Prim Rose Natukunda has expressed fear that families already affected by the effects of the COVID-19 situation are likely to suffer double tragedy of famine and disease.