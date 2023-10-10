By Fred Muzale

Heavy traffic flow is reported along the Kampala-Mukono road after the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) diverted traffic from the cracked Ssezibwa Bridge.

Over the weekend, UNRA blocked heavy vehicles from using the 70-year-old dilapidated Ssezibwa Bridge along the Kalagi-Kayunga Road.

This was after the bridge located at the border between districts of Kayunga and Mukono developed cracks while a section on the Kayunga side caved in, posing a risk to road users, especially motorists.

Accordingly, UNRA advised motorists from Jinja will use the 72km Kampala- Jinja Road or alternatively the (64km) Njeru –Kisoga –Mukono road.

According to KFM’s Fred Muzale, only light vehicles limited to one lane are allowed to use the bridge.

He says this means all the heavy trucks are now using the already congested Kampala- Jinja highway which has greatly slowed down traffic flow.

Ssezibwa Bridge was constructed in 1953 by the colonial government but since then, no major renovations have ever been done apart from being painted.

Andrew Muwonge, the Kayunga District chairperson, says the alternative routes are longer and some sections like the Kyampisi-Namataba Road are in an equally sorry state.

Muwonge says the situation is likely to affect businesses in the district especially those dealing in pineapples, bananas, coffee, and sugarcanes which Kayunga is known for.