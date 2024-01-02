The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has confirmed the loss of life and property following a helicopter crash that occurred on Tuesday afternoon, in Nyamisigiri Village, Kicwamba sub-county, Kabarole District.

According to a statement issued by army spokesperson, Brigadier General Felix Kulayigye, a UPDF helicopter gunship tragically crashed, resulting in the deaths of all crew members onboard and a civilian whose house was struck during the incident.

“We commiserate with their families at this very difficult moment. The crew died heroes as they participated in the struggle to pacify our western frontier of the dreadful ADF terrorists,” stated Kulayigye.

“Identities of the crew shall be made available after informing the next of Kkn,” he added.

Kulayigye says a thorough investigation into the cause of the crash has been initiated by experts, and further details will be made public as they become available.