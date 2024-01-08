By Alex Ashaba

The team which was instituted by the Chief of Defence Forces to investigate the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) helicopter crash is today expected to visit the site as part of its probe.

The crash, which occurred on January 2 in Nyamisingiri Village, on the border of Kabarole and Ntoroko districts, claimed the lives of three individuals; two of the helicopter’s occupants and a civilian identified as John Mukidi, a resident of the area.

The crash site was cordoned off by the UPDF, following reports that the helicopter was carrying bombs destined for the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as part of Operation Shujaa, aimed at countering Allied Democratic Forces (ADF),a rebel group.

In an interview with Daily Monitor yesterday, Maj Ivan Adakun Wycliff Tukei, the leader of the team responsible for removing the bombs from the crash site, said as a result of the board’s visit, they have not completed their work.

“We have not removed all the wreckage from the scene because the board of inquiry team is expected to be in Fort Portal today and on Monday to visit the crash site for further investigations.If we remove the wreckage, we may tamper with the scene and affect the investigations,”he said.

