By Irene Abalo Otto | Monitor

The Government has said the late Mr Henry K. Magumba Kyemba, 86, will be accorded an official burrial. Mr Kyemba will be buried at his ancestral home in Bugembe town, Jinja District on October 26.

He succumbed to what his family described as diabetes-related complications on October 19 at URO CARE Hospital in Kampala. In a statement released by the Government Spokesperson Mr Ofwono Opondo on October 21.

“H.E Gen. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, in line with Article 99 of the 1995 Constitution of the Republic of Uganda as amended which vests Executive authority of Uganda in the President; has therefore directed that the Late. Hon. Henry K. Magumba Kyemba be accorded an Official Burial.” Read more