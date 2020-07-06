In the run up-to the World Hepatitis Day, the ministry of health is asked to ensure continued access to treatment for Hepatitis B patients during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Kenneth Kabagambe, the executive director of the national organisation for people living Hepatitis B says a lot of focus has been put on prevention of Covid-19 at the expense of other equally dangerous diseases.

He says due to the lockdown and high cost of public transport, many Hepatitis B patients have had their treatment course disrupted, raising fears of an increase in cases of drug resistance.

Kabagambe also calls for concerted efforts to increase awareness about Hepatitis B among Ugandans during this month because worldwide, 290 million people are living with viral hepatitis unaware.

The World Hepatitis Day is marked every year on 28th July bringing the world together under a single theme to raise awareness of the global burden of viral hepatitis and to influence real change.

This year, the day will be marked under the theme: “Find the Missing Millions’’.