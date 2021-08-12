By George Muron

Grief and anger gripped Orwadi Cell, Orwadai Ward in West Division, Soroti City, following the mysterious death of a traditional healer.

Charles Ekimu was on Tuesday morning found dead in his girlfriend’s bed room.

According to residents, Ekimu had been sighted on Monday going about his normal duties and they wondered how he died suddenly.

As a result, the residents pointed accusing fingers at the deceased’s girlfriend.

The angry residents attempted to stone the deceased’s girlfriend but they were restrained by the former Katakwi deputy resident district commissioner, Mr Vincent Enomu, a close relative of the deceased. Police arrived shortly at the scene and took away the suspect.

