

The High court in Kampala has been asked to halt the ongoing electoral process until nationwide consultations are made regarding citizens’ views on the proposed “scientific campaigns” by candidates.

Veteran Journalist turned preacher Joseph Kabuleeta also asks court to compel the state to declare a state of emergency and postpone next year’s elections to enable citizens express their free will and consent on how they should be governed.

Kabuleta who describes himself as a public -spirited and concerned citizen says the digital elections dictated by the Electoral Commission under the guise of preventing further spread of Covid-19 pandemic, are meant to give incumbents an advantage over new contenders.

He argues that the former category already has control over the existing media out-lets on top of having enormous followers on social media.

Kabuleta further contends that the proposed scientific elections will frustrate public participation in matters regarding their governance as stops them from freely expressing their views to contending candidates.

To him, this is not the spirit of a free, fair and transparent electoral process that was envisaged by the framers of Uganda’s constitution.

Kabuleeta through his lawyers of Walyemera and company advocates now wants court to order the Electoral Commission to recall the roadmap it issued on the 16th/June 2020 as the same is a violation of the citizens’ rights to; vote, be elected and also elect others.

On Tuesday this week, EC chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama released the 2021 electoral road map and guidelines in which he announced that all contending candidates will use media -outlets for their campaigns due to the covid-19 pandemic

However, Kabuleta says the pandemic is no excuse to violate people’s rights basing on mere anticipations that the situation will be worse at the time of holding campaigns yet there are countries like Ghana and America where aspiring candidates hold public rallies at the moment.

Kabuleeta’s application has been recieved by the registrar in- charge of civil matters awaiting to be allocated to a judge for hearing.