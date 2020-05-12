

The High Court in Kampala has ordered the government to pay Shs50 million to Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago as compensation for unlawful arrest, violation of his right to privacy protected by Article 27; and degrading treatment during the arrest protected by Article 24 of the Constitution.

The order was made by High court Judge Hennriata Wolayo.

In his application, Lukwago states that on September 21st 2017, while going to work, he was arrested by police officers on allegations that he was plotting to hold an illegal assembly.

He says police officers including ASP Grace Nyangoma hit him in the groin and lower abdomen, squeezed his private parts, ribs, arms, and legs.

The judge agreed with Lukwago’s pleadings and ruled that during his arrest while at his home in Bulwa, Rubaga, he was grabbed in the groin, his private parts squeezed, bundled into a cage-like van and driven to Kira police station and finally Nagalama police station was unlawful.

She added that the government has failed to adduce proof that Lukwago was plotting to hold an unlawful assembly.

Justice Wolayo also ordered government through the Attorney who is the respondent, in this case, to pay Lukwago the costs of this application and interest at 10% per annum from the date of this ruling until full payment is made.