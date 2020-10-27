

Kampala High Court is this morning expected to resume hearing a murder case against businessman Mathew Kanyamunyu and his Burundian girlfriend Cynthia Munwangari.

The two are said to have shot dead social worker Kenneth Akena at Lugogo in Kampala on November 12th2016 for denting his car.

Kanyamunyu and Munwangari’s trial was halted in February 2020 after the presiding judge Steven Mubiru indicated that the time allocated to him to handle a criminal session in Kampala was out and that he had supervisory roles to do at his work station at Gulu High court.

However, justice Mubiru was recalled to complete the case which he will handle in a criminal session with over 40 cases.

Justice Mubiru abandoned the trial after listening to 12 witnesses including the late Akena’s relatives, investigating officers and a senior government analyst Robinah Kirinya who examined police exbhits and found out that they had gun powder and matching DNA.

Both Kanyamunyu and Munwangari are out on bail.