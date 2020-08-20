

The Kampala High Court has halted the hearing of a suit filed by British American Tobacco challenging the 2019 government regulations on Tobacco.

The proceedings were halted by Justice Esta Nambayo pending the determination of an appeal in which Uganda National Health Consumers Organization wants BAT to include them on the list of the respondents in the case.

In December 2019, BAT sued the Minister of Health Dr Jane Ruth Aceng and the Attorney General seeking to quash the implementation of regulations three to six of the Tobacco Control Regulations, 2019 arguing that they are tainted with irrationality and procedural unfairness.

BAT noted that as a company that has been dealing in tobacco for more than 90 years in Uganda, they were never consulted and as such, the line Minister excessively used her powers to formulate a process that was harsh and incredible to them.

However, in her ruling, Justice Nambayo dismissed the application and ruled that the Constitution mandates the Attorney General to represent government in courts or any other proceedings where government is a party.