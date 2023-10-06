The High Court in Kampala has dismissed an application that sought to block today’s Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) delegates’ conference.

This is after the two warring FDC factions appeared before Justice Musa Sekaana yesterday to hear an interim application in which 28 aggrieved FDC members seek to block the national delegates conference called by the Amuriat-Nandala faction.

The aggrieved members had also sought to stop the party’s chief electoral commissioner Toterebuka Bamwenda whom they accused of overstepping his powers by convening the conference to conduct elections of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC).

These, led by the party National Chairperson Wasswa Birigwa contended that today’s delegates conference is illegal because the notice calling for the same was neither issued nor endorsed by the chairman who is mandated to do so by the party’s constitution.

However, in his ruling issued via email on Thursday evening, Justice Sekaana says the actions of the applicants to seek a temporary injunction was an act of bad faith.

“This application fails on the preliminary considerations set out herein and also on the grounds adumbrated for the grant of temporary of temporary injunction. The court would not in any event have granted any orders which would have affected party FDC when it is not a party,” the ruling reads in part.

The applicants represented by Elias Lukwago, included the party’s national chairperson Ambassador Wasswa Birigwa, Kira Municipality MP Ibrahim Nganda Ssemujju, and Buhweju County MP Francis Mwijukye.