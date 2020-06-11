

The High Court in Kampala has quashed the decision by Makerere University to suspend its deputy academic Registrar in charge of certificates and ceremonies, Margaret Etuusa and ordered for her reinstatement.

This followed a successful application filed by Etuusa against the university and it’s officials including Dr Okello Ogwang, Alfred Masikye Namoah and Dr Tanga Odoi challenging their suspension decision of March 17th 2017 over alleged fleecing of money from unsuspecting members of the public and attempting to paint the good image of the first Respondent “black.”

The presiding Judge Lydia Mugambe also ordered the university to pay 350 million shillings with interest of 10 percent and costs of the suit to Etuusa as damages for the tremendous psychological torture, pain and embarrassment from the contemptuous, irregular, unreasonable and irrational actions of the university and its officials.

The judge also blocked any disciplinary action against Margaret Etuusa until Court decides otherwise.

The judge further ordered the university to pay 20 million shillings to Court as fine for disobeying a court order of 19 May 2017 that direct it to reinstate Etuusa to her office pending determination of case