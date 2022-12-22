The High Court in Kampala has issued an injunction stopping the removal of Dr. Samuel Oledo Odongo as president of the Uganda Medical Association (UMA).

The ruling has been delivered by the Head of Civil Division of the High Court, Justice Musa Ssekaana.

According to Justice Ssekaana, the injunction is to last until the final disposal of Dr. Oledo’s main case in which he questions the improper procedures after which a decision by UMA’s secretariat to censure him was reached.

This means Dr. Oledo is still the recognised elected president of the Uganda Medical Association after the judge stayed the implementation of the December 6th resolution and the subsequent election of Dr. Edith Nakku Joloba as acting president.

Justice Sekaana said the purpose of an interim injunction is to maintain the status quo which at the time of filing this case on December 9, 2022, Dr . Oledo was still in the office of the president but UMA members chose to change the same by replacing him even after being aware and served by the pending court case on December 16.

Justice Ssekaana contends that court cannot be overrun by these illegalities and mob decisions hence re-instating Dr. Oledo back in office.

The judge further considered that if this injunction is not issued, Dr. Oledo is likely to suffer irreparable damage as he has already been interrupted and inconvenienced in his term of office following an imminent threat and attempt to replace him yet the purported new elected leaders haven’t been in office for more than 24 hours and therefore UMA cannot suffer any prejudice.

The Court hence noted that it was equitable and just to issue an injunction as it investigates whether a decision and resolution made by UMA were rooted within the law.

UMA secretariat resolved to censure Dr. Oledo after accusing him of participating in partisan politics.

The secretariat alleges that Dr. Oledo mobilised medical students through their umbrella body ” The Federation of Uganda Medical interns” and promised them refreshments and a photo moment with president Museveni at Kololo Independence grounds.

That While there, the group knelt before the president and asked him to contest in the 2026 presidential elections.