The High Court Civil Division is today expected to start hearing a case filed by the former National Social Security Fund (NSSF) Managing Director Richard Byarugaba challenging the Gender, Labour and Social development Minister Betty Amongi’s decision against his reappointment.

The case is before the Head of High Court Civil Division Musa Ssekaana.

In his suit, Byarugba is seeking orders to compel the minister to endorse his reappointment.

He adds that despite his concerns, the minister went ahead to appoint Patrick Ayota as his replacement with a five-year contract effective August 18, 2023.

Byarugaba sued Attorney General and Minister Amongi, maintaining that the decision by the minister not to endorse his reappointment was malicious, given her known bias against him.

“The said new developments were created for the purpose of defeating the applicant’s claim since they took place after filing and service and of the application for judicial review and are now being raised as a defence to the applicant’s suit,”reads part of the application.

The duo’s protracted disagreements have rocked the Fund over the past few months amid allegations of mismanagement against Byarugaba, which he has often denied.