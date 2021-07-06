By Ruth Anderah

High court is set to hear an application filed by lawyers representing the arrested suspected Katumba Wamala attackers seeking orders compelling security operatives to produce them before courts of law.

In this habeas corpus application, the lawyers from Wamali and Co Advocate want the court to order the Deputy Inspector General of Police, the Commandant Special Investigations Directorate Kireka and the Chieftainancy of Military Intelligence to produce their clients including Kamada Walusimbi commonly known as Mudinka or Ogema, Muhammed Kagugube commonly known as Bafumoya, Siriman Kusambira commonly known as Mukwasi, Hussein Wahab Lubwama commonly known as Christopher Kinene, Musafa Kawawa Ramadan commonly known Musa or Amin, Kumar Said and Serwadda Idris commonly known as Swakibu or Juma Taata Umar in Court dead or alive.

Lawyer Francis Nyakoojo, who swore the affidavit in support of the application, contends that their clients were arrested on between 24th June and 2nd July from their homes in Kawanda, Maganjo, Muyenga and Namuwongo in Kampala and Wakiso by police officers and other plain clothed security operatives armed with guns.

Nyakoojo, who is also a human rights activist, states that clients were grabbed and brutally dragged into waiting vans alongside some of their family members and relatives and driven to unknown places.

However, following revelations that their clients were held at the Special Investigations Unit in Kireka , they tried to access them in vain hence prompting them to petition Court.

According to Nyakoojo, their clients had been in detention for more than 48 hours without access to their lawyers, Relatives , doctor which violate the constitutional right to liberty.

The application is expected to be heard by Justice Philip Odoki.