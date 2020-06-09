The High Court in Kampala has set June 17th to hear an application filed by Legal Brains Trust seeking to urgently hear a suit it filed over the death of Cissy Namukasa a woman who drowned in a manhole at Nakawa on May 2nd after a heavy downpour.

The application will be heard and determined by Justice Michael Elubu.

The defence lawyers led by Isaac Ssemakadde say the suit has been fixed for hearing on September 15th yet it is an urgent matter.

On May 21st, Legal Brain Trust Ltd, dragged KCCA and government to High Court in Kampala over Namukasa’s death.

The NGO states that Namukasa’s right to life was violated as a result of KCCA’s failure to make the city drainage channels safe for pedestrians and other road users.

The activist wants court to compel the government and KCCA to intensify their effort in searching for the body of the deceased so she is accorded a decent burial within two months.

They also want court to order KCCA and government to pay Shs500 million to the family of the deceased and also make a public apology admitting their omissions.