By Ruth Anderah

The High Court in Kampala has stayed the warrant of arrest it had on 13th/July/2022 issued directing Police to arrest Businessman Shukla Mukesh on sight; pending determination of the main application Mukesh has filed challenging the amount due to Nakawa West MP Joel Ssenyonyi; as exhobitant.

Justice Ssekaana says he has issued the order in the interest of Justice.

On 13th/July/2022 the Deputy Registrar Jameson Karemani of the said Court ordered Police arrest Mukesh and produce him before Court by 30th/August/2022 to show cause why he shouldn’t be committed to civil prison for six months; for failure to pay Nakawa West MP Joel Ssenyonyi 73,050,000shs costs of the election petition appeal he lost to him.

MP Ssenyonyi and his Lawyers were not part to this temporary application for stay of execution.