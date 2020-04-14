The High Court in Kampala is today Apirl 14th 2020 expected to deliver a ruling on an application filed by Rtd. Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde who is seeking to be released on bail.

The ruling is expected to be delivered by the head of High court in charge of criminal matters, Justice Wilson Kwesiga.

Tumukunde filed an application seeking to be released on bail pending investigations in a treason case against him on grounds that he is of advanced age of 61years and substantial sureties who will ensure his return to court whenever needed.

According to Tumukunde’s affidavits, he indicates that he is a presidential aspirant who needs to come out and carry out his consultations.

He added that it is his constitutional right to apply and be released on bail and therefore, he will not interfere with investigations and prosecution witnesses once released on bail.

He is charged with treason in which prosecution states that on March 5th 2020 while appearing on a morning show at one of the local Tv stations in Kampala, the Rtd. Lt Gen made utterances which were calculated to instigate the Republic of Rwanda to invade Uganda and cause a unlawful change of government.

He is also facing other 4 counts of unlawful possession of firearms.

Prosecution states that on March 13th 2020 at his office Impala Avenue in Kololo, he was found in possession of 2 guns; an Ak47 and a pistol and 34 rounds of ammunitions without a valid firearm licence.

However, Tumukunde will not be produced in court physically and therefore his case will be handled through a video visual link.