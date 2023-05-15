By Mike Sebalu

Police in Namisindwa district are hunting for a Mercedes Benz driver who knocked dead a motorcyclist on Monday morning at Manamba trading centre along Butiru-Lwakhakha highway.

Elgon region police spokesperson, Rogers Taitika says the crash involved a Mercedes Benz trailer registration number T575AQQ/ T137AKD and a Bajaj boxer motorcycle number UFS 465C.

According to Taitika, particulars of the deceased are yet obtained.

It’s alleged that the trailer was moving in the same direction as the motorcycle which knocked the motorcycle from behind, injuring the rider. Police believe the cause of the accident was a result of reckless driving.

The victim was rushed to Butiru Chrisco hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Both the trailer and motorcycle are currently parked at Lwakhakha police station pending IOV inspection, according to Taitika.