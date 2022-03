By Moses Ndhaye

Local Organizations offering HIV/AIDS prevention, treatment, and care services are worried over, the impact COVID-19 could cause on the financing of HIV/AIDS projects.

According to the Head of Prevention and control at Uganda cares Martha Mbabazi, the pandemic has hugely affected funding towards HIV/Aids projects.

She says currently its community-based organizations are at the forefront of sensitizing communities against the spread of HIV/AIDS.