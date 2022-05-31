By Moses Ndhaye

The HIV/AIDS transmission rate from mother to child has drastically dropped from the current 30% prevalence rate to 2.8%.

According to the Minister for Health Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, the prevalence rate had stagnated at 30% for the last two decades but it has reduced to 2.8%.

The minister made the remarks while releasing a new Impact Evaluation assessment report for the prevention of Mother to child HIV transmission in Uganda carried out by the ministry of health and the Masaka health sciences program.

She says the report gives some hope that the county is making reasonable strides in the fight against the spread of the disease.

In 2012, Uganda adopted a new strategy, Prevention of Mother To Child Transmission of HIV (PMTCT). The intervention prevents the transmission of HIV from an HIV-positive mother to her infant during pregnancy, labor, delivery, or breastfeeding.