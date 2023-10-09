Officials at the Uganda AIDS Commission say they are working to reach a largely youthful population that is now complacent about HIV infections.

Some world leaders once hailed Uganda for the fight against the epidemic but Dr. Nelson Musoba, the Director General for the Uganda Aids Commission tells KFM that the present-day youth who never witnessed the initial stages of HIV patients before the introduction of ARVs are complacent.

He was however quick to note that the target to end the HIV/AIDS epidemic by 2030 is on course in Uganda with the average prevalence rate at 5% and less than 1% in some local government constituents.

“We’ve had a prevalence rate that has come down to an average of 5% but we have districts with a prevalence of less than 1%… our challenge has been the rapidly growing population but we continue ensuring that we communicate to them the risks of acquiring new infections,” Dr. Musoba said.

His remarks come as Uganda celebrates milestones made and lessons learnt as an independent state since 1962.

The National Independence Day celebrations are being hosted in Kitgum district under the theme,“ Sustaining a united and progressive nation: Taking charge of our future as a free nation”.