By Mike Sebalu

Hoima Diocese Catholic Church has released the burial programme for their bishop emeritus Edward Albert Baharagate.

Baharagate died at the age of 93 in Kampala last Wednesday at Nsambya hospital where he had been admitted.

According to the Chaplain, Hoima Diocese External Residents Association (HOIDERA), Father Aiden Kasujja, Bishop Baharagate will be buried this week on Wednesday, April 12 at Hoima Cathedral in a mass that will begin at 11 am.

KFM understands that a requiem mass has also been organised this morning at Rubaga Cathedral.

“We have mass today at 11 am at the Cathedral then after we travel with the body to Masindi at St. Jude town Church for mass at 6 pm and we shall have the vigil throughout the night,” Kasujja told KFM.

“On Tuesday, we shall proceed to Nyamikisa Parish for mass at 10 am. Then after, we shall travel to Hoima Cathedral for a vigil throughout the night, then on Wednesday we shall have the final mass and send off our Lord Bishop at Hoima Cathedral and mass will begin at 11 am,” he added.

According to Father Kasujja, the late bishop was transferred from Nakulabye Parish to Hoima when he developed health complications.

It is said that has been living with the Christians of Nakulabye parish for the last 20-25 years. He was appointed Bishop of Hoima on July 7, 1969, and was consecrated as a bishop in Hoima on August 1, 1969, by Pope Paul VI.

On March 9, 1991, Baharagate resigned as Bishop of Hoima and was replaced by Bishop Deogations Byabazaire who has also since passed on.