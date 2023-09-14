A heavy morning downpour has disrupted the voting exercise in the Hoima District LCV by-election.

According to Merab Kasande, the Hoima District Returning Officer, voting started on time at 7 o’clock in some distant areas but not in Hoima City where heavy rains are pounding.

“We have already dispatched materials in the field and polls have started. About the drizzling, that is another chapter because it can’t stop falling. I haven’t got reports that the rain is so heavy to stop elections but I know in Hoima city it is heavy and I don’t know about the villages,” Kasande said.

Earlier, the Electoral Commission spokesperson Paul Bukenya, confirmed that polling materials had been dispatched and delivered to all the 173 polling stations in time.

Over 94,800 registered voters are expected to participate in today’s by-election.

The Hoima district chairperson seat fell vacant following the death of Kadiri Kirungi on the 17th of March in a road crash that occurred in Kiboga, along the Kampala-Hoima Highway.

The race has attracted five candidates including FDC’s Patrick Musinguzi, NUP’s Moses Aguuda and NRM’s Uthman Mugisha.