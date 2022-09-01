Police in Hoima District have in detention a self-proclaimed prophet pastor who allegedly beat up members of his church in a viral video making rounds on social media.

The suspect a one Prophet Denis Kintu is seen whipping some of the members of his church and police say they have have instituted an investigation into the matter.

Allan Hakiza the Albertine region police spokesperson the suspect was summoned by the District security committee headed by the Resident City Commissioner Badru Mugabi and upon interrogation, he told the committee that what he did was only a demonstration of how Jesus treated those he found selling goods in church.

He says the committee also established that the church was operating illegally without clear documents from the City Authority or Uganda Registration Standards Bureau.

The prophet and four others have been detained at Hoima central Division Headquarters.