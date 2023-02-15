The Interreligious Council of Uganda has called for the urgent protection of children and families amid the growing spread of homosexuality in the country.

Addressing journalists this morning, the Archbishop of the Anglican Church, Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu expressed concern that many of the young people are being lured into the homosexuality activities with the promise of money, property and a better future.

Kaziimba says much as they consider people who indulge in homosexuality as God’s people who need love and compassion, the Church cannot normalize what is wrong.

Reading a statement on behalf of the other clergy, Archbishop Kaziimba noted despite the increasing economic hardships and other pressures on families, Ugandans are encouraged to stand firm against temptations that may ruin their lives.

“The Inter-Religious Council of Uganda has learnt with great concern the growing spread of homosexuality and the LGBTQ agenda in Uganda and the implication it has on the wellbeing of children and families. It is our call to protect and preserve the future of the family institution as well as protect Ugandan children within our religious, cultural norms and practices.” A statement from the Interreligious Council of Uganda reads in part.

He says the church will remain open to all persons without discrimination, further advocating for establishment of centres from where individuals with spiritual, emotional, physical and medical needs arising out of gay activities are supported.