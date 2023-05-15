Advocates of national dialogue have condemned the rising cases of gun violence in Uganda and are now calling for truth and reconciliation conversations to declassify the secrets of guns in the country.

Over the weekend, a security guard killed his colleague in Kalule and on Friday last week, a police constable shot dead an Indian money lender along Parliamentary Avenue.

These two incidents follow the shooting of former state minister for labour Col (rtd) Charles Engola by his bodyguard who later killed himself and the shooting of a popular Vlogger known as Isma Olaxess aka Jajja Iculi.

Speaking to KFM, former Buliisa county MP Stephen Mukitake has questioned the presence of many guns among the civilians arguing that unlike in the past where Uganda was involved in war, the country is currently not at war.

He thus challenges the government to agree that guns have failed to solve the problems faced by Uganda, justifying the need for national dialogue.