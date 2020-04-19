The newly appointed Director of Public Prosecutions, Jane Frances Abodo has handed a 23 year jail sentence to a 35 year old wife after convicting her of murdering her husband in 2016.

The convict is identified as Diana Nabbengo Luutu who was the procurement manager with Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets (PPDA) untiil May 2019 when justice Abodo cancelled her bail and remanded her at Luzira prison where she has been up to date.

The suspect is accused to have gruesomely murdered her husband Hannington Mussazi Asiimwe in 2016 after she suspected him of sleeping with their now 18 year old maid.

While sentencing her, justice Abodo ruled that state did not adduce evidence of premeditation despite the convict targeting a vulnerable part of the body which was the stomach and heart.

Justice Abodo further ruled that the convict is now a woman leader in prison who deserves a sentence that can help her reform.

She then sentenced her to 23 years 9 months and 3 days after deducting the period she has spent on remand on ground that, Nabengo made her three daughter’s orphans and because of her actions, they will never enjoy the love of their father.